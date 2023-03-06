Rhythm! Discovery Center to relocate after water damage

INDIANAPOLIS — Rhythm! Discovery Center (R!DC) announced on March 6 that it will be relocating following water damage suffered in December. R!DC is the world’s leading interactive drum and percussion museum.

A broken water pipe caused damage to the museum’s location at 110 W. Washington St. This location also houses offices for the Percussive Arts Society (PAS), the parent organization for R!DC.

There was no damage to R!DC’s exhibits or extensive drum and percussion collection. Due to growing collections, the company has decided to look for a bigger space.

“Relocating Rhythm! Discovery Center following December’s flooding damage, while bittersweet, makes the most sense for the museum and PAS, our landlord and property management company and our patrons,” Executive Director, Joshua Simonds, said. “I look forward to working with the City of Indianapolis, our board of directors and our funders to identify a new location that will better serve the expanding demands and growing audiences of Rhythm! Discovery Center.”

There is currently no timeframe for relocation of the museum. The physical museum will remain closed until the relocation is finished.

The PAS offices will be temporarily relocated starting April 1.

For more information about Rhythm! Discovery Center, to view the collection or to see the latest relocation updates, click here.