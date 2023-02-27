School system to deploy mobile service with clothing, books, more for families

GREENWOOD — The Cares Bus will roll throughout Greenwood neighborhoods beginning in the fall.

An anonymous donor made the vehicle available and on Saturday a Monte Carlo night gala raised more than $12,000 to support the operation of the bus. The vehicle will provide food, clothing, haircuts, books, school supplies and more.

The Greenwood Education Foundation is investing in this mobile service , because it determined that some people lack the transportation to access critical services.

In 2022, the Greenwood Education Foundation awarded more that $37,000 in grants to help kids and teachers. School based foundations across the state are raising funds to support education.

"Our teachers are innovative. It really gives them an opportunity to implement activities into their classrooms and reach their students that they would not have the opportunity to do," said Greenwood Education President Tiffany Woods.

At Westwood Elementary, near Greenwood High School, Rebecca Ramsey leads her classroom. There's a lot to do. Ramsey and her team teach kids with special needs, and every day they're challenged to look for that extra something to help a child reach their goal or make the next discovery.

Often teachers buy things out of pocket to make that happen.

"Every year my class changes, their abilities change. And I get a new group of kids. I was paying for all the things out of pocket. I thought wait a minute I can't spend another $2,000 or $3000 or do this every year," Ramsey said.

The Greenwood Education Foundation provided Ramsey a grant for $1782.

"I was able to purchase materials beneficial to them, and their learning style," said Ramsey.

It covers scoop chairs to help kids with their flexible seating.

She also bought sensory mats which help children with writing, behavior and mobility.

Whether out in the community or in the classroom, the grants are doing good one kid at a time.

The foundation raised more than $91,000 at its Saturday fundraiser.