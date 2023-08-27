Second annual James Dixon Car Show & Cruise aims to curb violence in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 50 cars filled the parking lots of Dixon Memorial Chapel and Cremation Service on Saturday afternoon.

Attendees flocked to the lots for the second annual James Dixon Car Show & Cruise put on by the Indy Time Machine Car Club.

Sitting right upfront was a car with James Dixon's photo on it.

"That was his car," said Jamerious Dixon, James' son.

Jamerious says his dad loved cars.

"I get it from him honestly. When I was kid, I was calling out all kinds of cars. I was two or three-years-old. He used to work on cars when he was in the army, so cars were our thing," said Jamerious.

The car with the picture on it has special memories.

"We drove to Wilmington, North Carolina. Our last road trip together was going to get this car. The last day that I saw him, we were working on this car, and the last phone call we had regarded the car. The car is just very near and dear to my heart," said Jamerious.

James was killed in August 2022 outside of the funeral home he ran. According to police, two suspects tried to rob him.

Before he died, James and his car club buddies were already planning a car show to reach kids in the community.

This year they decided the theme should be stop the violence.

"He was a big influence on that. That’s all we hear about now. It’s just senseless killings and homicides like his. We need solidarity," said Jamerious.

"We brought other car clubs from the community because we want to show that we have unity and support. That’s the number one thing," said Joseph Pollard, one of James' friends.

With the number of people that came out to the car show, Jamerious hopes they can spread one message.

"Spread love, not hate. Life is too short to have any grudges or animosity toward anybody. It’s precious so while we’re all here, we should give each other our flowers," said Jamerious.