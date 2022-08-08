“He was my hero,” Well-known Indianapolis funeral director shot and killed over the weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — A well-known Indianapolis funeral director was shot and killed over the weekend.

“He wants everybody to remember him as a leader and personally he is my hero,” Ja’Kell Dixon, James D. Dixon III’s youngest daughter, said.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says Dixon III was shot and killed early Saturday morning. Police said suspects tried to rob Dixon III outside of his business.

Dixon III is the owner of Dixon Memorial Chapel & Cremation Service.

“Right now, I just want everybody to know that keep your head high up, keep your spirits high and remember him as a good person,” Ja’Kell Dixon said.

Ja’Kell Dixon spoke to WRTV on Monday with a heavy heart. She said that her father is her hero.

“I want people to know that when you come across someone good in your life that cherish them and remember the good times you had with them,” Ja’Kell Dixon said.

A prayer vigil for Dixon III is set for Wednesday evening.

It's happening at 5 P.M. right in front of Dixon Memorial Chapel & Cremation Service.

That's on North Belleview Place — not far from the intersection of Lafayette Road and West 16th Street.