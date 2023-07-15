Watch Now
Silver Alert declared for Middletown man

Posted at 2:00 PM, Jul 15, 2023
MIDDLETOWN — A Silver Alert has been declared for a missing Middletown man.

Toby Matthew Sanders, 24, is missing from Middletown, which is 50 miles north east of Indianapolis.

Police said Sanders is described as being a white male, 6 feet tall, 175 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen on Thursday, July 13 wearing a red t-shirt and black shorts and driving a red 2013 Chevrolet Cruise with Indiana license plate YJJ564.

If you have any information on Toby Matthew Sanders, contact the Middletown Police Department 24/7 at 765-354-2281 or 911.

