'Something I can show my kids': Signia Hotel construction workers proud of their progress

INDIANAPOLIS — The Signia Hotel continues to rise over downtown Indianapolis as spring turns to summer. Hundreds of hands have built this tower from the ground floor, and they are happy with how far they have come.

The hotel will be 38 stories and 441 feet tall when the cranes are gone. Crews are on pace to reach its full height by this fall.

"We started in the basement, and we just poured floor 25," said F.A. Wilhelm safety coordinator Todd Klingerman. "I've gone up to the top every day."

WRTV took a look inside the construction site on Friday. Construction manager Bill Sewell said a variety of trades are doing work inside the Signia, such as plumbers, welders, and electrical workers.

"We are looking at probably a million and 5 hundred man hours just to construct the job," Sewell said. We can finish guest rooms in the tower as it goes up. "We focus on what's supposed to happen tomorrow to keep the momentum going."

The tradespeople took a small break Friday afternoon to honor the military members on the construction team, including Klingerman.

"The Army prepared me pretty well for environments like this," said Klingerman, who served in the Army for four years. "Not everything is nice and neat and in order. The Army gave me the wherewithal to work through that."

Klingerman said he is excited to see what the Signia looks like when the work is done.

"It will be pretty awesome," Klingerman said. "It will be something I can show my kids forever."

The Signia Hotel and Indiana Convention Center expansion is scheduled to open in the fall of 2026.