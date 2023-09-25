Sonia Manzano, known as Maria on “Sesame Street,” to speak at Purdue's Hispanic Heritage Month celebration

WEST LAFAYETTE — As Hispanic Heritage Month continues, Purdue Global is setting up an opportunity for Hoosiers and more to hear from influential Hispanic citizens.

Sonia Manzano, best known for her role as Maria on "Sesame Street" will be the keynote speaker for the annual celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month for Purdue Global.

Manzano spent more than 40 years on "Sesame Street", beginning with being one of the first Hispanic characters on national television.

She is also an accomplished children's author.

Manzano is scheduled to speak via Zoom at 1 p.m. on Oct. 11.

The event is free, but registration is required beforehand.