Statehouse bill could bring in major repairs for Indy's roads

INDIANAPOLIS — Central Indiana is grappling with the pressing need for road maintenance, as communities like Indianapolis seek more equitable funding from the state to keep their roads in good condition.

Officials argue the current distribution of funds fails to reflect the actual cost of road maintenance, which contributes to poor road conditions around Marion County.

“Indianapolis and Marion County obviously possess a large share of the state's local infrastructure,” explained Dan Parker, Deputy Mayor of Indianapolis, during a testimony at the Indiana Statehouse in early March.

Parker emphasized that over 160,000 people commute daily into the city from surrounding areas while explaining the necessity for reliable roadways.

Michael Pierce, City Engineer for the Westfield Department of Public Works, agreed noting that state funding accounts for at least 50% of their annual resurfacing programs.

"It's vitally important to the condition of our roadways and making sure they stay in good condition throughout the year," Pierce said.

While many blame the Indianapolis city government for the roads, others point to the statehouse's funding model for the continued damage to the roads.

Despite the pressing needs, funding allocations often favor smaller municipalities based on road length, rather than usage — a measurement that greatly disadvantages Indianapolis.

The proposed changes to road funding in House Bill 1461 may offer some relief.

If passed, the bill promises to "transfer $50,000,000 to the consolidated city in Marion County for use on secondary streets only if the consolidated city in Marion County matches those funds with new funds that are not transportation funds."

Parker expressed support for the bill, stating, “More must be done."

As one driver at an Indianapolis gas station put it: “I don't know where the money is...just fix the roads."