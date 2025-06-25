'Sucky human behavior:' Woman finds two dogs in parked cars during extreme heat

NOBLESVILLE — The extreme heat over Indiana is not just dangerous for humans; it can be deadly for pets if they are left alone inside vehicles.

Ally Hall found two dogs in parked cars while shopping at Hamilton Town Center on Monday. High temperatures in Hamilton County reached the low-90s that day.

"My mom decided to take me out for ice cream, we were walking through the grass and I heard barking coming from a car a few rows over," Hall recalled. "Humans don't deserve dogs, and we need to make sure they are cared for."

Hall called Noblesville Police when she saw the first dog, then discovered a second dog shortly after the police showed up.

"The cops came out and they took the first dog inside where there was air conditioning," Hall said. "I then saw a different dog in a totally different row. I pulled back around and said, 'Hey officer, I found another dog.' I felt so bad for him and said, 'Can you take an ice cream break, too?'"

Hall did the right thing according to Indiana law. The law states people should call first responders if they see an unattended animal in a car before trying to break in themselves. If you do break in, you are responsible for half the cost of damages.

Noblesville Police also say you should call them if you find a human or animal in distress inside a car within the city.

Hall said the officer who helped her shared her frustration at the situation.

"You could just tell he was having the same feelings I was, in terms of this being sucky human behavior," Hall said. "It's just crazy for it to be this hot and to leave your dog inside of a car. It's really dangerous."