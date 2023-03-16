Sunbeam heated blanket recalled due to fire and burn hazards

INDIANAPOLIS — The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has announced the recall of 43,000 heated blankets.

According to the CPSC, the queen-sized blankets made by Sunbeam can overheat and create a fire or burn hazard.

The blankets were sold on Amazon and in small independent stores from September 2022 through January 2023. The blankets were $120.

The recalled blankets have a model number of 32810027. The Sunbeam logo and model number are printed on the wash label attached to the blanket.

The blankets came with detachable controllers. They were made in the following colors:



Beige

Ivory

Light green

Dark blue

Light blue

Burgundy

Dark Gray

Light gray

Gray Violet

The CPSC says consumers should immediately stop using and unplug the blankets. Consumers can contact Star Elite for a full refund at productrecall.sunbeamhome.com.