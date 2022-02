Teacher fired, barred from school after slapping student

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana teacher was fired and banned from school property after an incident Friday in which he allegedly slapped a student.

Baugo Community School Superintendent Byron Sanders said Jimtown High School teacher Mike Hosinski confronted a student about a hoodie sweatshirt the student was wearing.

He says the two argued in a hallway and Hosinski slapped the student in the face so hard the student’s head hit a wall. Sanders says the student suffered visible injuries and was treated by medical staff.

Sanders says Hosinski has been barred from the school grounds.