"Tee off for Tyler" raises money for pediatric cancer research

CARMEL — The third annual "Tee off for Tyler" was held at the Bridgewater Club in Carmel on Monday.

The charity golf event raises money for pediatric cancer research for the Tyler Trent Foundation.

Tyler Trent was a Purdue University student and football superfan. He died on January 1, 2019, after fighting an aggressive form of bone cancer known as osteosarcoma





The Tyler Trent Foundation honors the legacy and mission of Tyler Trent who battled osteosarcoma, a rare bone disease.

In 2019, Tyler founded the Tyler Trent Foundation and raised $3 million for the The Tyler Trent Cancer Research Endowment at Purdue University, Riley Children's Hospital and the V Foundation for Cancer Research.

Trent was a Purdue University student and football superfan with dreams of being a sports journalist, according to the foundation's website.

Tyler Trent donated several of his tumors for cancer research, which has led to advancements in the field.

WRTV Tyler Trent donated several of his tumors for cancer research, which has led to advancements in the field.

"He would be enthralled to see what's happening in his honor today and for his cause. This really was his passion before he died," Tyler's father Tony Trent said. "His passion was he did not want any other families to go through what he had to go through and he didn't want any other kids to get cancer."

After Trent passed in 2019, his parents Tory and Tony Trent continued his mission to support cancer research.

The "Tee Off For Tyler" event was sold out for golfers with over 100 people in attendance.

The event featured special guests from Purdue University including head football coach Ryan Walters, special guests from Indianapolis Colts, updates from IU school of Medicine about the ongoing fight of pediatric cancer and a golf ball drop from a helicopter.

A silent auction was held at the event with autographed sports gear, VIP sports experiences, gifts from Riley Hospital for Children and more. The silent auction is still live.

Children and more.



There was also a silent auction held with autographed sports gear, VIP sports experiences, gifts from Riley Hospital for

Children and more. The silent auction is still live.

The Tyler Trent Foundation has raised more that $200,000 since 2019 in addition to the millions Tyler raised during his life.

To learn more about the Tyler Trent Foundation, visit their website.