The first-ever IU branded beer is here

BLOOMINGTON — Upland Brewing Co. announced their first-ever Indiana University Athletics branded beer: Hoosier Gameday Lager.

Hoosier Gameday Lager was cultivated based on direct feedback from IU fans through surveys provided to anyone aged 21 and over. Fans gave their input on the beer name, design and preferred flavors.

The beer will be 4.7 alcohol by volume (ABV) lager in a can designed with the IU cream and crimson stripes.

“Hoosier Gameday Lager is the result of collaboration among thousands of passionate fans,” Eddie DeSalle, President of Upland Brewing Company, said. “In that way, it’s uniquely representative of the university’s athletics program as a whole. Survey results showed some common threads from fans, and we incorporated those into this beer. The majority of people wanted stripes on the can design, the word ‘Hoosier’ in the name, a brew that tasted refreshing, and a moderate ABV. We’re excited to give all that to them.”

A portion of Hoosier Gameday Lager sales will go towards IU student scholarships.

The beer is currently being sold at all Upland Brewing Co. locations and will be available to purchase in August.