The 'SWEET' vendors serving the Indiana State Fair

INDIANAPOLIS — For Kara Ravenscroft, the Indiana State Fairgrounds has served as a second home at the end of each summer.

“It's a lot of work, but it's a lot of fun,” Ravenscroft said.

In the early 1970’s, Ravenscroft's father founded the Red Barn Elephant Ear stand that serves as a popular destination for a sweet treat covered in sugar.

“I got to have my elephant ears,” one fair goer said.

“It's food you don't eat all the time,” Ravenscroft said.

Every summer since her teen years, Ravenscroft has teamed up with family and friends to serve the sugar covered snack.

“Back when I was a teenager, I had friends my age who worked with me and my sisters," she said.

Today, she shares the responsibility with her nieces and nephews.

“I’ve got lots of nieces and nephews and it's given me a chance to know them better,” Ravenscroft said. “We spend a lot of time stuck in a trailer together.”

The days are long and often hot but it’s the people that keeps the Ravenscroft’s coming back to the state fair.

“People come back and they tell you they only come to you for the elephant ears,” Ravenscroft shared. “I tell them we sell happiness.”

