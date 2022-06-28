Three charged after fight breaks out at new justice center amid custody battle

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people have been criminally charged after a fight that erupted outside a hearing at the new Community Justice Campus left a man injured and a child with a black eye.

According to court records, it was around 1 p.m. on June 22 when when a sheriff’s deputy was notified by radio there was a panic alarm on the third floor that stemmed from a custody dispute.

When the deputy arrived, he found two men on the ground fighting and "covered in blood" and a woman standing over the two men yelling at them, court documents allege.

Prosecutors allege video from the justice center shows Darrell Jones, the biological father, had arrived with drinks and was calling the children over to him, according to a probable cause affidavit filed on June 24.

When Malik Glover tried to intervene, a struggle ensued over the child.

A woman then came out of a court room and began striking Jones in the face to try to get him to let go of the child.

The group began tussling over the child and pulling him roughly, prosecutors allege.

Jones then smashed a glass Yoo-Hoo bottle over Malik Glovers’ head, records show, before pushing Malik Glover to the floor and crawling on top ofhim.

Court records state Chastity Glover and her mother were trying to break up the fight and hold Jones when the deputy arrived on scene.

During the scuffle, the child sustained a black eye and small cut underneath his eye, records show.

Malik Glover suffered injuries to his neck and ear and was released from the hospital the evening of the incident.

When questioned by deputies, Jones stated there has been a long custody dispute between him and Chastity Glover, records show.

Darrell Jones is charged with aggravated battery causing serious permanent disfigurement as well as battery resulting in bodily injury to a person under 14, both felonies. Jones is scheduled for trial on October 24.

Malik Glover is charged with battery on a person less than 14 year old, a felony, and is scheduled for a jury trial on October 6.

Chastity Glover is charged with a misdemeanor—disorderly conduct: engages in fighting or tumultuous conduct.

No attorneys are listed for any of the suspects.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office is still investigating the incident and will be pursuing further criminal charges on all parties involved, according to the press release issued Tuesday.

“The blatant disregard for the sanctity of the Courts and the safety of those who visit the Community Justice Campus will not be tolerated,” Marion County Sheriff Kerry Forestal said.

WRTV Investigates has also reached out to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office about security measures in place at the new criminal justice center and we are still waiting to hear back.