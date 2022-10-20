Watch Now
George W. Bush to speak at Purdue University

Posted at 12:52 PM, Oct 20, 2022
WEST LAFAYETTE — Former President George W. Bush is coming to Indiana to speak with Purdue University President Mitch Daniels, who served in the White House as Bush’s first budget director.

“A Conversation with George W. Bush” is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6, in the Elliott Hall of Music.

Purdue says the event will feature a discussion of leadership in challenging times and the responsibilities of an informed citizenship.

Reserved-seating tickets for entry will be required and will be available beginning Nov. 7. They will be available online and people are limited to two general admission tickets each.

Tickets will be electronic only and are not transferable. Attendees should plan to bring a photo ID and their mobile ticket for entry.

Bush served as the 43rd U.S. president from 2001-09. He was the 46th governor of Texas from 1995-2000.

