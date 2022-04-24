Watch
New virus named after former governor, Purdue President Mitch Daniels

Purdue University photo/John Underwood
Undergraduate Ben Burns (left) and Ekta Singh (right) were among the group that helped isolate and study the bacteriophage named “DaddyDaniels” in honor of President Mitch Daniels.
Posted at 11:14 AM, Apr 24, 2022
WEST LAFAYETTE — While some university presidents have a building or street named after them, Purdue University President Mitch Daniels has a unique honor of his own.

Mycobacteriophages, also known as “bacteriophages” or “phages,” are viruses that destroy bacteria cells by infecting them and reproducing inside them. They can help treat bacterial infections in humans that have become resistant to antibiotics

Students at Purdue discovered a new bacteriophage and named it DaddyDaniels" in honor of President Daniels. It also pays homage to Daddy Warbucks from "Annie."

The phage that became known as the DaddyDaniels phage was found in a raised mulch bed outside of an apartment building off campus.

After the discovery, students isolate, study and catalog the bacteriophages including mapping their genetic code.

