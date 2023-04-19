Six-week-old dead in Lafayette , 2 charged with neglect in connection

LAFAYETTE — A man and woman have been arrested following the July 2022 death of a six-week-old baby.
Erik McKamey, 39, and Tena Wood, 31, both of Lafayette, are charged with neglect of a dependent causing death and neglect of a dependent causing endangerment.
According to the Lafayette Police Department, officers located the six-week-old baby not breathing after being called to the 1800 block of Shoshone Drive in July 2022.
The Lafayette special victims unit investigated the case, landing on the arrest and charges for McKamey and Wood.
