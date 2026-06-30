Tips to stay safe and protect others during Indiana heat wave

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — The extreme heat gripping central Indiana poses serious health risks for everyone, but some groups face greater danger than others.

Here is a roundup of stories WRTV and WISH-TV have presented during the heat wave, in which the "feels like" temperature has been in the 100s this week.

Get the latest forecast from WRTV.com →

Keep an eye on vulnerable groups at risk; cooling centers offer relief

As dangerous heat settles across Indiana, the American Red Cross and Indiana 211 are urging residents to check on their neighbors and know where to find help.

Cooling centers are available statewide, but officials say not everyone who needs one knows where to go — or is able to get there on their own.

The Red Cross identifies older adults, people living alone, pregnant women, and children as the most vulnerable during extreme heat. Janie Bohlmann, regional communications manager for the Indiana Region American Red Cross, said a simple phone call, text, or visit can make a critical difference for someone struggling in the heat.

“It's definitely really important that you're checking in with them regularly, making sure that they have plenty of water, that they have good air conditioning in their homes — that can really help them stay safe,” Bohlmann said.

Indiana 211 has 367 cooling center locations across all 92 counties, including libraries, fire stations, churches, and community centers. At those locations, people can access food, water, air conditioning, and fans. To find a cooling center nearby, call 2-1-1 or 1-866-211-9966.

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Safety tips during extreme temperatures

The Marion County Health Department is urging residents to take precautions as record heat moves through central Indiana this week.

Young children, older adults, people who are overweight, and those with underlying health conditions face the greatest risk for heat-related illness. The health department is reminding residents to stay aware of heat-exhaustion symptoms and to call 911 if someone loses consciousness.

Officials recommend wearing loose-fitting clothing, staying in air-conditioned spaces as much as possible, applying sunscreen with at least SPF 15, limiting outdoor activities, and drinking plenty of fluids. One critical reminder: never leave children or pets in a parked car, as temperatures inside vehicles can rise rapidly and become life-threatening.

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Tips to prevent heat illness, and symptoms to watch out for

WISH-TV Medical Expert Dr. Janel Gordon tells News 8 to outline who is most at risk and what steps people can take to protect themselves.

Children — especially infants — the elderly, outdoor workers, and athletes are among the most vulnerable to heat illness. The doctor says recognizing the warning signs early is key. Symptoms include muscle cramps, headache, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, a rapid weak pulse, excessive sweating, cool and clammy skin, and feeling faint or dizzy.

To reduce the risk of heat illness, Gordon recommends limiting time outdoors during the hottest and most humid parts of the day, wearing loose-fitting lightweight clothing, and drinking slow sips of water throughout the day. People should avoid sugary beverages, caffeine, and alcohol, which can impair the body's ability to cool itself.

If heat exhaustion symptoms do not improve within one hour of rest, shade, and rehydration, medical attention is needed. Heat stroke is a medical emergency requiring immediate care.

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