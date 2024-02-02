Two officers injured in the line of duty receive $2,000 donation

INDIANAPOLIS — Two law enforcement officers that were injured in the line of duty are being honored by an organization that was founded by a 10-year-old boy

Running 4 Heroes, started by Zechariah Cartledge, is a mission to raise awareness and funds for those who make the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

$2,000 of those funds were presented to both Morgan County Sheriff's Deputy Mallory Schwab and Indiana State Trooper Azariah Keith on Friday.

"Beyond the financial donation, it's just the thought. Thoughts and prayers that we've recieved throughout the country. These two men traveled here from Florida to make sure that our first responders that were injured are honored, and also offered them a donation that is going to significantly help their families get through this," Indiana State Trooper John C. Perrine said.

Both Deputy Schwab and Trooper Keith were injured within the same week.

Deputy Schwab wasshot during a SWAT situation in Martinsville. Fortunately, she was quickly released from the hospital.

"I'm very grateful. I didn't expect this. It's just been the amount of support and getting this is, I'm very grateful," Deputy Schwab said.

There is no timetable when Deputy Schwab will return to the force. For now, she says she is focused on healing.

Indiana State Police trooper Azariah Keith was also honored by Running 4 Heroes.

Trooper Keith is still hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle while helping someone change a flat tire on I-65 on Jan. 20.

He wasn't able to attend the presentation but his check was presented to him at the hospital by a group of officers, including Deputy Schwab.

Despite the severity of their injuries, they are both in good spirits and received their donations with smiles on their faces.