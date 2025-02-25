USPS to host job fair in Indianapolis amid distribution delays

INDIANAPOLIS — The United States Postal Service will host a Job Fair in Indianapolis to fill various positions with competitive pay and benefits.

The event is set for Saturday, March 8, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the USPS District Conference Center, located at 8765 Guion Rd., Indianapolis, IN 46268.

USPS representatives will be on hand to answer questions and provide details about available jobs. Computers will be available for applicants to submit their applications online.

To apply, individuals must be at least 18 years old and be willing to work weekends and holidays.

The Job Fair comes after significant delays at an Indianapolis USPS distribution facility, where recent challenges have caused slower processing times for mail and packages.

WRTV has been following the story and spoke with several people who have been waiting on packages for months.

Last week, Congressman Shreve explained that the delays are due to the transition from an older facility to a new, larger one on Brookville Road.

