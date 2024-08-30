Vigil held for 3-year-old and 22-year-old killed in double shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — On Thursday, a community came together for a prayer vigil held by a local church to remember two young lives cut short by gun violence, including a toddler who was just three-years-old.

The Castleton United Methodist Church held the gathering to remember three-year-old Armonie Booker and 22-year-old Jaishawn Johnson.

They both were shot and killed Monday night in a parking lot of a strip mall near the 7400 block of Shadeland Avenue.

"He just wanted to do what I do. So, I know he was going to be great,” said the toddler’s father, Arieon Anderson.

Anderson held on tight to his son's memory and a picture of them together at Thursday’s vigil.

"He ain't even get the chance to show what he was really worth,” he said.

"He was bright, had a smile that would light up the room, real smart,” added Armonie’s great aunt, Lakeisha Bowling.

The family joined local pastors, dozens of other community members, and IMPD officers Thursday evening, all frustrated over the violence.

"We come in anger for such acts of violence. We come frustrated that this community, our community, is facing this reality,” Castleton United Methodist Senior Pastor Matt Landry said at the gathering.

It’s a reality everyone, including IMPD, doesn't want to see continue in Indianapolis.

“Our community deserves better. We need to be better. What we’ve seen this week leaves a lasting impression on everybody involved,” said IMPD North District Commander Matthew Thomas.

"It just needs to cease because now we're losing our youth, our babies, like he didn't have a chance. Never got to ride a school bus,” added Bowling.

No one has been arrested for Monday night's double shooting.

IMPD is asking anyone with information to come forward to police, or contact crime stoppers anonymously at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).

