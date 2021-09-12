WATCH LIVE: Procession for Cpl. Humberto Sanchez

LOGANSPORT — The remains of Corporal Humberto Sanchez returned to Indiana Sunday morning ahead of his funeral on Tuesday.

The Marine from Logansport was killed in Afghanistan last month.

A dignified transfer, which is conducted for every U.S. military member who dies in the theater of operation while in the service of their country, is happening at Grissom Air Force Base. A senior ranking officer of the fallen member's service presides over each dignified transfer.

You can watch the procession for Cpl. Sanchez below.