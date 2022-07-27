Child dies in Wayne County after being pulled from water

WAYNE COUNTY – A child in Wayne County died Monday after falling into water.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at 7:53 p.m. on Monday to a report of a child falling into water at a residence near Greens Fork. The office said upon arrival, they noticed the child removed from water by family members.

Deputies and first responders arrived and began life saving measures, according to the sheriff’s office. The child was transported to Reid Health and later flown to Riley Hospital in Indianapolis, IN. Sadly, the child did not survive and was pronounced dead hours after arriving at the hospital.

Although all indications are that this death was accidental, it remains under investigation until all investigations by involved agencies are completed and can be reviewed, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Department of Children's Services was called to the scene as a matter of protocol.