Missing man found dead after motorcycle crash in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY — Wayne County Sheriff's Deputies reported to the scene of a fatal motorcycle accident on Monday at the 12000 block of West US 35.

The crash involved a Randolph County man who had been reported missing since early Sunday.

A preliminary investigation found that Josh Hufnagle, 39, of Winchester was going southbound on US 35, driving a blue 2009 Harley Davidson Motorcycle, northwest of the intersection of US 35 and Jacksonburg Road.

Hufnagle was pronounced dead at the scene after going off of the northeast side of the roadway and into an embankment that led to a wooded area alongside the roadway.

The investigation does show that speed was likely a contributor to the accident.

This investigation is still ongoing.