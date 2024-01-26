Wayne Township board votes to merge emergency medical division with IEMS

INDIANAPOLIS — Wayne Township is moving forward with its plan to merge their emergency medical services with Indianapolis’ departments.

On Thursday, the Wayne Township Advisory Board voted to merge the Wayne Township Fire Department’s EMS division with Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services.

Their end-goal is to merge the entire Wayne Township Fire Department with the Indianapolis Fire Department.

Residents again expressed their concerns about response times, specifically regarding the possible loss of the township's EMS service.

Before the vote, the Indianapolis EMS Chief said the plan is to bring over as many Wayne Township employees as possible.

The Wayne Township Trustee says the decision comes down to money, revealing they lost $2.5 million in 2023 alone.

The full fire department merger will be discussed in Feb.