West Baden Springs Hotel atrium reopening after hail damage

FRENCH LICK — The historic atrium at West Baden Springs Hotel is reopening to guests after being closed from hail damage during June storms.

According to the hotel, it will reopen at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Th hotel says guests will notice that coverings have been install under the glass panels of the hotel when they step into the atrium. The coverings will be used until all 12 of the glass panels are replaced.

On June 25, baseball-sized hail damaged the glass panels.

WATCH: Video show hail hit the glass of the atrium roof during the storm.

The atrium went through a lengthy cleanup. The hotel sent WRTV photos of workers on top of the large building making repairs.

Now, the hotel says guest will be able to enjoy the atrium once again.

“There’s just a pride that comes with working here at the resort,” Franz said. “I call it the Cook Spirit, and I also call it the Resort Spirit. It traces back to when Bill, Gayle and Carl Cook restored the property. And in this case, everyone has that resort passion and that heart – everyone feels that sense of ownership that, ‘Hey, we want to take care of our property and work as quickly as possible returning it to the way guests have been enjoying it for years.’ This dome and those glass panels are 121 years old,

and we want to return it to its glory.”

Cocktail service at Ballard’s Bar and live music in the atrium will resume Wednesday, with dining service returning in the coming days.

In 1974, West Baden Springs Hotel was declared a National Historic Landmark. Just this year, it was named one of the top five resorts in the country.