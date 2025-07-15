Westfield's downtown makeover is nearly complete

WESTFIELD — The fastest-growing city in Indiana is finishing up projects to grow its downtown.

Westfield has already finished Grand Junction Plaza, a central park with a stage and playground. A five-story apartment building under construction across the street from the plaza could welcome its first residents as soon as this month.

"Downtown looked nothing like this when I moved here," said Kimberly Armstrong, who has lived in Westfield for 15 years. "It was pretty desolate here."

Westfield has grown from nearly 10,000 residents in 2000 to more than 50,000 residents today, according to census data.

Armstrong says the downtown makeover reflects the city's needs as it continues to grow. She often walks three miles to Grand Junction Plaza with her granddaughter so she can use the playground.

"Before you had to drive everywhere, now it's a little more walker-friendly," Armstrong said.

Erynn Petruzzi has watched Grand Junction Plaza take shape from her wine and gift shop, Something Splendid, for three years. She is optimistic that the new residents in the high-rise can keep downtown lively throughout the day.

"I can't wait for more growth," Petruzzi said. "We are lacking organic foot traffic. Every day, even after three years in business, we hear, 'I didn't know you existed. It helps us grow."

The housing development will also include new businesses on the ground floor, such as a pizzeria, an ice cream shop, an acai bowl establishment and a combination bakery and grooming place for dogs.