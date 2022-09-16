What it Takes: A day in the life of an IMPD Mounted Patrol Officer

Do you have what it takes to be a first responder??

In our on-going series we take you behind the scenes of what it takes to work in fire, police and EMS.

She shows us what it takes to be on IMPD’S Mounted Patrol.

“We work 10 hour days and that’s barely enough for us to get everything done,” Tyneka Sperry with IMP Mounted Patrol said.

Every day they have to feed the horses, let them out, clean stalls, bathe them, put their saddles on and change into uniform all before they can head out.

“It’s a lot of heavy lifting, a lot of dirt, lot of dust, some sweat some blood maybe even some tears,” Sperry said.

They put me to the test, watch the video above to see how I did.