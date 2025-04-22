White River fish advocate honored with memorial by the water

STRAWTOWN — The White River is much healthier after a chemical dump killed millions of fish 25 years ago. The man who led the charge to clean the river now has a permanent place next to it.

WRTV

A fishing pier at the White River Campground in Hamilton County is now named for John Bundy. It was dedicated on Earth Day, which was also Bundy's 76th birthday.

Bundy founded White River Rescue in 2000 after a massive fish kill caused by the Guide Corporation's Anderson plant the year prior.

WRTV

"We will not allow this river to be destroyed and stand by and do nothing," Bundy said shortly after founding the organization.

Bundy passed away in 2022. His widow Valerie, who led White River Rescue along with her husband, restocked fish into the river in his honor.

WRTV

"I got a hold of that net and took one step, and I knew that my husband was here among us," Valerie Bundy said.

Hamilton County Parks and Recreation Director Chris Stice believes the White River would not be as enjoyable now without John Bundy's advocacy.

WRTV

"Prior to the fish kill, most businesses and the community turned their back on the river," Stice said. "Now, people recreate on this and want to preserve and protect it."

Valerie Bundy hopes the people not alive during the Guide Corporation fish kill learn about the work they did to restore the river.

WRTV

"The photos do a lot of it for us, it saves us a lot of talking," Valerie Bundy said. "All you have to do is show the folks what was going on. There were piles of dead fish. Piles and piles."