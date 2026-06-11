WRTV-ABC Announces New Prime-Time News Team with Nearly 100 Years Combined Experience

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Circle City Broadcasting today announced WRTV-ABC's new prime-time news team, bringing together nearly a century of combined journalism experience to serve viewers across Central Indiana.

The team includes Sports Director Anthony Calhoun, anchors Karen Hensel and Derricke Dennis, and Meteorologist Ryan Morse. Together, they bring award-winning local and national journalism experience, including two Peabody Awards, dozens of Emmy Awards, a National Edward R. Murrow Award, and decades of service to Indiana communities.

"We are committed to delivering the highest-quality local journalism to Central Indiana," said DuJuan McCoy, Owner, President and CEO of Circle City Broadcasting. "This team represents the very best in our industry. Their experience, credibility, and passion for storytelling reflect our continued investment in the WRTV-ABC newsroom and the viewers we serve."

Meet the Team

Anthony Calhoun, Sports Director

A 28-year veteran of WISH-TV, Anthony Calhoun is one of Indiana's most respected sports journalists. The Emmy Award-winning broadcaster has also served as a play-by-play announcer for ESPN and Butler Basketball while helping raise more than $4 million for inner-city youth education.

Karen Hensel, Anchor

Karen Hensel brings 38 years of broadcast journalism experience to WRTV-ABC. Born and raised in Indianapolis and a Purdue University graduate, Hensel spent 14 years at WISH-TV and WNDY before continuing her career in Boston and Miami. She is a 37-time Emmy Award winner and has earned two Peabody Awards, a National Edward R. Murrow Award, and multiple Gracie Awards.

Derricke Dennis, Anchor

Derricke Dennis brings more than 25 years of journalism experience to WRTV-ABC. Before joining Circle City Broadcasting, he served as an anchor and national correspondent for ABC News, covering some of the nation's most significant stories. Throughout his career, Dennis has earned Emmy and Associated Press awards for excellence in journalism.

Ryan Morse, Meteorologist

Ryan Morse joined Circle City Broadcasting in 2022 and has become a trusted source for weather coverage across Central Indiana. A Penn State University graduate and Certified Broadcast Meteorologist, Morse brings six years of forecasting experience and is a two-time Emmy nominee with experience covering everything from Northeast Nor'easters to Midwest severe storms.

The new prime-time team reflects WRTV-ABC's commitment to delivering trusted local journalism, accurate weather coverage, and compelling storytelling to viewers throughout Central Indiana.

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