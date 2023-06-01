YMCA launches summer "Bucket List Challenge"

INDIANAPOLIS — The YMCA of Greater Indianapolis has launched its Summer Bucket List Challenge, encouraging individuals and families to stay active this summer.

This list, found here, features more than 50 activities to keep you moving and get you outside, having fun throughout the summer. In addition to having fun, and the physical benefits, participants who check off 20 or more activities will be eligible to win a grand prize of $2,000. Prizes will be offered throughout the summer to keep participants motivated. Actives within the challenge range from star-gazing, to building a sand castle, to reading a book, or participating in a YMCA group exercise class.

“We want everyone in our community to have a screen-free summer. Y members and non-members alike are encouraged to join the Summer Bucket List Challenge!” said Anne Dishman, vice president of programs at the YMCA of Greater Indianapolis.

“The Summer Bucket List is part of the Strong Life community, where we are changing thousands of lives every day. We strengthen people in spirit, mind, and body, and we inspire and motivate each other every day to be better than the day before,” Dishman continued.

You join the challenge by texting SUMMER to 844-889-6222. More information on the challenge can be found https://stronglife.org/bucketlist/.