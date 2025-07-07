Youth gun access sparks concern following mass shooting in downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Access to firearms for children remains a pressing issue, highlighted by the recent mass shooting in downtown Indianapolis that left two teenagers dead and five others injured, all under the age of 21.

Four teens, aged 13, 15, 16, and 17, have been criminally charged and are facing gun-related offenses. However, it remains unclear if any of these charges are directly connected to the shooting.

“Dealing with a 13-year-old who is alleged to be walking downtown with a fully loaded semi-automatic handgun speaks to the bigger issues faced by our community,” said Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears.

Court records indicate that 17-year-old Vincent Lanking has previously faced charges for dangerous possession of a firearm. Community leaders stress the importance of recognizing the challenges that some youth face and the urgency for investment in supportive programs.

“We have to be honest that there are kids in our community who may not have the best parental situations,” Prosecutor Mears noted. “We can't discard those kids; we must invest more in them.”

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Community advocates emphasize that addressing youth gun access and violence requires a sustained collective effort.

“It’s not something that’s going to happen with one event or one program,” Prosecutor Mears said. “We need a consistent effort from everyone involved to help these kids stay away from guns, as we know the combination is deadly.”

“As children growing up in areas plagued with violence and poverty, it becomes 10 times harder for them to envision success,” said Aaron Green, highlighting the ongoing struggles faced by youth in these environments.

Aaron Green, founder of Struggle University, aims to create a safe space for young people to express their struggles and emotions. “We need to be intentional about healing,” he stated. “The trauma keeps piling on, leaving little time for healing.”

As the community seeks solutions, Prosecutor Mears asks, “What can we do to help these kids as they return to our community, where hopefully we don’t see them reoffend?”