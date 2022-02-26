Biden names ex-Rep. Goodin to USDA rural development post

CROTHERSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — President Joe Biden has appointed former Indiana state Rep. Terry Goodin to be the USDA’s state director for rural development.

Goodin grew up raising beef cattle on his family’s southern Indiana farm and Goodin served for 24 years as the superintendent at Crothersville Community Schools.

Goodin served for 20 years in the Indiana House of Representatives and was chosen by his colleagues as the House minority leader in 2017.

Goodin resides in Austin. Biden’s office says Goodin and other regional appointees will be critical to the president’s efforts to rebuild communities most impacted by the pandemic, the economic recovery, and climate change.