Dutch defense minister concerned at US gun violence

PRAGUE (AP) — The Dutch defense minister has expressed concern at gun violence in the United States in the aftermath of a shooting in Indianapolis over the weekend that left one Dutch soldier dead and two wounded.
Kajsa Ollongren said Tuesday that many Dutch military personnel train in the U.S. “and we really don’t expect this to happen. So it’s very, very concerning for us.” Ollongren was speaking at a meeting of European Union defense ministers in Prague.
A 26-year-old member of the Dutch Commando Corps, identified by U.S. authorities as Simmie Poetsema, died of his injuries and two others were wounded in the shooting in the early hours of Saturday.
TOP STORIES: Indiana taxpayer direct deposit refunds begin, checks should begin arriving this week | School bus carrying 32 students crashes into Indiana home | 'A hero': Woman dies after going into Brownsburg creek to save granddaughters who went in after puppy | Sheriff: Indiana University student found dead at home outside of Bloomington | 11-year-old girl sexually assaulted at Forest Manor Park in Indianapolis, 51-year-old man arrested