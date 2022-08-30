Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesNational

Actions

Dutch defense minister concerned at US gun violence

Czech Republic EU Defense Ministers
Petr David Josek/AP
Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren speaks with the media as she arrives for a meeting of EU Defense Ministers at the Prague Congress Center in Prague, Czech Republic, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Czech Republic EU Defense Ministers
Posted at 6:56 AM, Aug 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-30 06:56:32-04

PRAGUE (AP) — The Dutch defense minister has expressed concern at gun violence in the United States in the aftermath of a shooting in Indianapolis over the weekend that left one Dutch soldier dead and two wounded.

Kajsa Ollongren said Tuesday that many Dutch military personnel train in the U.S. “and we really don’t expect this to happen. So it’s very, very concerning for us.” Ollongren was speaking at a meeting of European Union defense ministers in Prague.

A 26-year-old member of the Dutch Commando Corps, identified by U.S. authorities as Simmie Poetsema, died of his injuries and two others were wounded in the shooting in the early hours of Saturday.

TOP STORIES: Indiana taxpayer direct deposit refunds begin, checks should begin arriving this week | School bus carrying 32 students crashes into Indiana home | 'A hero': Woman dies after going into Brownsburg creek to save granddaughters who went in after puppy | Sheriff: Indiana University student found dead at home outside of Bloomington | 11-year-old girl sexually assaulted at Forest Manor Park in Indianapolis, 51-year-old man arrested

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE