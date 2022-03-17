Central Indiana nonprofits helping Ukrainian refugees by sending 5,000 shoes

INDIANAPOLIS — We've seen the pictures of the now more than three million refugees who've fled Ukraine, many of them women and children, finding safety in Poland since the invasion began.

Soon, some much-needed help will be heading their way from Indiana.

Two local organizations are teaming up to send thousands of pairs of shoes to the refugees at the Polish border and people still living in Ukraine.

Changing Footprints and Mission to Ukraine are making it possible to send 5,000 pairs of shoes to those in need.

Today, volunteers with Changing Footprints were sorting and packing up the shoes that Mission to Ukraine will ship overseas.

"Many of the people have left their homes with a bag, carrying maybe just a few days' worth of clothing. Many of them have walked many many miles, once they got close to the border. Many have left without any shoes at all for their children because they were just trying to pack as much as they could, with just a few minutes to do so before the bombs hit near them," said Steve Boles, executive director of Mission to Ukraine.

The shoes will be ready to go early next week, driven to Chicago, and then shipped.

There are 15 sortings available in the next month, all directed toward shoes for Ukraine.

Anyone interested in signing up to help with one can do so online.