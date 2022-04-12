One horse dead, two survive flip on Interstate 70 according to IMPD Mounted Team

INDIANAPOLIS — On Friday morning, the IMPD Mounted team went to the scene of an accident involving a horse trailer on Interstate 70 east of Brazil.

Upon arrival one of three horses in the trailer was found to have died from the accident. The horse was in a trailer belonging to The National Mounted Police Academy, according to the department.

Both passengers of the truck were uninjured and the other two horses suffered minor injuries despite the trailer flipping multiple times, according to IMPD.

The two surviving horses are now recovering at the IMPD Mounted team facility.