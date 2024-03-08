What time will the total solar eclipse be in Indiana? Times will vary by city

INDIANAPOLIS — For the first time in at least 150 years in Indiana, the Hoosier state will see a total solar eclipse.

This time around, Hoosiers from the eastern state line to western state line across the central and southern parts of the state will get a view of the celestial event.

Times for the totality of the eclipse will vary in each area of the state by a few minutes.

For the most part, the eclipse will take place between 1:45 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., but the duration of totality (2-4 minutes) will be important to know as before it happens.

Indianapolis

In the Circle City, the Holcomb Observatory at Butler University says the totality of the eclipse will be viewable in Indy from 3:06:11 until 3:09:52 p.m — giving people viewing from countless area in the city just three minutes and 41 seconds of once-in-a-lifetime viewing.

Hamilton County

Those hoping to catch a glimpse from just north of Indy will want to be in Fishers during the totality for the longest duration.

Starting at approximately 3:06 p.m., Fishers will have three minutes and 38 seconds of totality — almost 10 seconds more than anyone other Hamilton County community.

Bloomington

As Bloomington prepares for more than 300,000 visitors during the solar eclipse, the home of Indiana University is in the heart of the totality zone as they will experience the longest dark period of nearly four and a half minutes.

Indiana University will have a large scale celebration at Memorial Stadium on April 8 — featuring Janelle Monae, William Shatner and Dr. Mae Jemison.

Muncie

Sungazers in Muncie will be among the last Hoosiers to experience the eclipse as it moves northeasterly across the state.

In Muncie, where Ball State will has big plans, will be in totality of the solar eclipse from 3:07 - 3:11 p.m.

Viewing from a state park

If you plan to watch the solar eclipse from any of central Indiana's state parks, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources has you set with a comprehensive timing sheet for viewing the eclipse from each of the state parks in the area.

Monroe Lake and Summit Lake will have over four minutes of totality.