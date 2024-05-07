2024 Indiana Primary election results

INDIANAPOLIS — Primary Election Day is May 7.

WRTV will be closely monitoring results as they come in around the state, specifically on key U.S. House races and the Republian Gubernatorial race.

For a full list of Indiana Primary Election results: https://www.wrtv.com/electionresults

Indiana Governor Republican Primary

There are six individuals vying for the Republican ticket for the November Gubernatorial election.

The winner of the primary will likely meet Democratic nominee Jennifer McCormick.

The seat is open following the completion of Governor Eric Holcomb's second term.

Indiana US House Republican Primaries

Multiple seats in the House are open this year in Indiana after the announcement from Greg Pence in District 6 that he would not seek re-election and the initial announcement from Victoria Spartz of her departure from Congress.

Spartz later backtracked and decided to seek re-election.

She meets numerous challengers in the District 5 primary in attempt to hold her seat.

In District 6, challengers have been vocal in their efforts to take over the seat left by Pence.

To view results in each of the primaries, click "Change Race" and selected which results you'd like to view.

IN US Senate Democratic Primary

With Mike Braun not seeking re-election for the U.S. Senate and instead focusing on becoming the next governor of Indiana, his seat is up.

On the Republican side, Jim Banks is running unopposed for the seat. Two Democrats are vying to be the one to meet him in the general election in November.

Follow the race between Marc Carmichael and Valerie McCray below.