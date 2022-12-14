Beech Grove Mayor Dennis Buckley announced he will not seek fourth term

BEECH GROVE — Buckley, who was elected in 2011, will end his term when it expires on Jan. 1, 2024, and will officially retire from public service.

“It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve the people of Beech Grove,” Mayor Buckley said in a release. “I am proud that our team has improved every facet of city government in Beech Grove, and that our work has transformed our community in a meaningful way.”

Buckley is a native of Beech Grove, and a graduate of Beech Grove High School.

He was a Beech Grove Firefighter for 30 years, and retired from the Beech Grove Fire Department as Chief in 2009.

“While I’m proud of our team’s accomplishments, I commend the many people who have been a part of our effort,” Mayor Buckley said. “From the members of the Common Council to the civic volunteers, our city thrives and flourishes because of their dedication to Beech Grove, its people and its future.”