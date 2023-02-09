Bill that would create gun training program for teachers passes out of committee

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana could soon have Its own standards for training teachers in firearm safety.

According to gun advocates education is key when handling a firearm and a new bill at the statehouse aims to arm teachers with gun education classes.

Supporters say educating teachers and allowing them to be armed could help them respond appropriately if a school shooting were to occur.

“The purpose of this bill is to train teachers and staff that volunteer and want to have the ability to defend themselves a chance to survive, " State Representative Jim Lucas a republican representing District 69 said.

Lucas authored House bill 1177, which would create a specialized firearm’s safety class that teachers could opt in to taking for free. The 40 hour training class is something Rep Lucas feels is needed due to school shootings which continue to happen across the country.

"Give them the option to defend themselves because as we've seen and as I laid out the facts when seconds count police are minutes away or they are waiting outside in a state of confusing," Rep. Lucas said.

Garrison Burge is the manager of Beech Grove firearms, he says this is a step in the right direction

" Unfortunately, with us being in uncharted waters right now I don't think there is a wrong answer and wrong direction for us to go, “Burge said. “But we need to make sure we are going to go down the most appropriate road."

He says having knowledge about guns can help stop criminals for example recognizing when a gun is jammed.

"They are a teacher themselves so they should understand the power of knowledge whether you agree with it or not, " Burge said.

The Indiana State Teachers Association testified about the bill, and since it's not placing requirements on teachers It's not something they are against.

"School employees should not mandate to be armed and since House Bill 1177 provides optional and voluntary training for school employees ISTA is neutral on this bill.,” John O'Neil with the Indiana State Teachers Association said.

According to Indiana code individual school boards can vote to allow teachers or employees to carry guns on school property. If the bill passes, this optional safety training would be free, through funds meant to increase school safety. The bill passed out of the hoose education committee on Wednesday 9-4 it now goes to the full house for consideration.