Controversial bill requiring teachers to notify parents if a child comes out as trans amended in Senate

INDIANAPOLIS — A controversial bill that targets conversation on sexuality and gender in preschool through third grade originally drew criticism from members of the LGBTQ community.

Now, it has now been amended in the Senate.

House Bill 1608 originally stated that if a child were to tell a teacher or administrator they would like to go by a different name or pronoun, the child’s parents legally must be notified within five days.

The legislation also stated that teachers would not be required to call children by their preferred pronoun or name if it went against their religious beliefs, regardless of parent’s request.

In a new amendment that was approved by the Senate on Thursday, HB 1608 would still legally require that parents are notified if a child asks to go by a different name or pronouns.

However, the amendment eliminates the protection of teachers that choose not to refer to a student by their new name or pronoun.

It would still prohibit instruction on sexuality and gender, but a school employee or staff member can answer questions about the topics that students might have.

The author of the bill says teachers need to teach what parents see fit.

"I believe that parents know their children best and their authority should not be superseded by teachers and school administrators,” Rep. Michelle Davis said. “By allowing our schools to instruct our young elementary students in human sexuality and allowing students to decide on different identities without their parent's knowledge or consent creates unacceptable intrusion into the parent child relationship.”

Members of the LGBTQ community testified that this bill is not needed.

“I would invite you to reach out if you'd like to understand us instead of speculate and just take the word of those who offer these bills forth,” Melanie Davis, opposer of the bill, said. “We know that they didn't originate in this state, nor did they originate from need. I do agree that teachers should not suggest to kids that they keep secrets from their parents, and I wonder if this bit comes from the misunderstanding that being transgender is somehow groomed into kids.”

HB 1608 will now go to the full Senate to be voted on.

Since the amendment changes the bill from the version approved by the House, if it is approved by the Senate, it will need to go back to the House for another vote.