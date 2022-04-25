Early voting hours extended at Indianapolis City-County Building ahead of next week's primary

INDIANAPOLIS — Early voting hours are extended this week at the Indianapolis City-County Building.

From Monday through Friday this week, voting is open from 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. On Saturday and Sunday, voting is open 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Monday, May 2 will be the last day to vote early as the Primary Election is on Tuesday, May 3.

Voting will be open from 8 a.m. – noon on Monday, May 2.

At satellite locations in Pike, Washington, Wayne, Lawrence, Decatur, Warren, Perry and Franklin townships, voting will remain open from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. this week.

If you plan to vote on Election Day, you can find a vote center here.

If you plan to vote absentee, the deadline for mail application was April 21. If you have not sent your ballot in the mail yet, you are encouraged to hand-deliver your ballot at any of the following locations: