Every bill Gov. Holcomb has signed into law so far in 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has signed 14 bills into law so far this year.

Senate Bill 2

SEA 2 allows small businesses to claim an unlimited deduction for state tax payments on their federal tax returns.

Under federal law, businesses can deduct state tax payments from their federal taxes. This deduction was unlimited for businesses that pay income taxes, such as large companies.

However, the owners or shareholders of small businesses pay their own individual income taxes, which were limited to deductions of $10,000.

Senate Bill 9

SEA 9 requires utility companies to provide the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC) with at least six months notice if they plan to retire, sell or transfer a generating facility of at least an 80-megawatt capacity.

The IURC must approve if a new generation facility opened, but there were no prior rules or regulations on a facility closing.

Senate Bill 48

SB 48 increases the statue of limitations for victims of sex crimes. It states that within five years of a sex crime, if new evidence comes to light, such as DNA evidence, a recording or a confession, the offender can still be charged.

The current statue of limitations for sex crimes in Indiana is between two and four years.

Senate Bill 114

SB 114 attempts to regulate landlords who aren’t paying their utility bills.

The bill allows utility companies to ask courts for receivers to be appointed over landlords who have unpaid bills. This means receivers would take over the properties and pay the bills so residents don’t lose utility access.

Senate Bill 296

SB 296 states that the only person who can hold a “severed interest” in a property is the person who is sent a property tax statement for the property and who could be identified in public tax records.

The bill defines a “severed interest” as an improvement, mineral rights, air rights, water rights or other property rights above or under land.

Senate Bill 374

SB 374 increases the maximum amount that can be paid to a board of trustees member of a water, sewage or solid waste district from $50 to $150 per day.

Senate Bill 445

SB 445 allows the justice reinvestment advisory council to conduct a workload study of electronic monitoring and home detention, make certain findings and submit a report to the legislative council by July 1, 2025.

Senate Bill 480

SB 480 prohibits physicians or practitioners from knowingly providing gender transition procedures to a minor. It also bans other gender affirming care, such as puberty blockers and hormone therapy.

House Bill 1323

HB 1323 prohibits the release of carry permit holder and applicant data to federal entities. The bill excludes those who are subjects of criminal investigations or are arrested.

House Bill 1327

HB 1327 requires a certified public account applying for a certificate to have at least one year of experience. Under current law, an applicant must have two years of experience.

Senate Bill 106

SEA 106 prohibits communities from passing local laws on elections and cancels any that were approved prior to 2023.

Senate Bill 181

SEA 181 expands the attorney general’s authority over anti-trust laws, which are regulations that limit the market power of one firm or business.

House Bill 1048

HEA 1048 fixes errors in the Indiana code, including spelling, formatting, grammatical and cross-reference issues.

House Bill 1076

HEA 1076 states that members of the Indiana National Guard may not request a trial by court when they get flagged with a minor infraction.

Under current law, a guard member’s commander can decide if they are guilty of minor infractions, and if the member doesn’t agree, they can request a court martial.