First Lady Dr. Jill Biden to visit Valparaiso March 6

VALPARAISO — First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will travel to Indiana next week.

Biden will be speaking in Valparaiso Monday, March 6.

According to a press release sent out by the White House, Biden will be speaking about the Biden Administration’s commitment to strengthening the United States economy and building pathways to good-paying jobs.

Joining the First Lady will be U.S. Deputy Secretary of Labor Julie Su and U.S. Deputy Secretary of Energy David Turk.

Biden was supposed to be in Indiana on Feb. 17, but rescheduled for an unknown reason.