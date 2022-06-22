INDIANAPOLIS — Fred Payne is stepping down from his position as commissioner of the Indiana Department of Workforce Development to serve as the president and CEO and of the United Way of Central Indiana.

It comes he served in the role for more than four years. He was appointed by Gov. Eric Holcomb in December 2017.

His last day as commissioner is July 8.

Payne will replace outgoing United Way President and CEO Ann Murtlow, who retires June 30 after nine years, according to the nonprofit.

“From the moment he stepped up to lead the Department of Workforce Development, Fred Payne put his wealth of knowledge, innovative approach and contagious optimism to work,” Holcomb said in a statement.

“Throughout the unforeseen challenges of the past few years, Fred has adeptly propelled this agency to provide not only unemployment benefits, but training that has helped thousands of Hoosiers pursue training pathways that have led to careers and helped unleash their full potential," Holcomb said.

As commissioner, Payne oversaw served on Holcomb's workforce cabinet and chaired the governor's Health Workforce Council, according to the United Way.

Before that, he worked at Honda Manufacturing of Indiana in roles including chief administrator, general counsel and compliance officer. He spearheaded initiatives including the office of inclusion and diversity, corporate governance and risk management.

Payne currently serves on the board of directors for the Indy Eleven Foundation, Indianapolis Urban League and Honda Federal Credit Union.

"The United Way of Central Indiana has been instrumental in helping our communities address some of the most critical social challenges,” Payne said in a statement. “I look forward to building on that work, and helping more families break the cycle of poverty."

“My service under Gov. Holcomb has been one of the proudest moments of my professional career,” said Payne. “I have had the privilege of working with talented professionals who have dedicated their time to helping Hoosiers gain economic mobility through job training, education, job connection and assisting those who need a financial bridge between employment. While the challenges facing workforce are complex, Indiana remains uniquely positioned to continue addressing them and moving forward," Payne added.

United Way's Board of Directors created a nine-member search committee and partnered with the executive search firm Koya Partners to find a new president and CEO.

“United Way of Central Indiana is at an important phase of its history, as we embark on a strategic plan to guide our work for the next several years," said Rafael A. Sanchez, United Way’s board chair. "With his demonstrated leadership in the public and private sector, data-driven philosophy and passion for community service, Fred is the right choice for United Way. Additionally, Fred is committed to building on United Way’s legacy of collaboration within the human services sector to address Central Indiana’s toughest issues.”