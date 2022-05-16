Hundreds at the Indiana State House for 'Defend Roe' rally

INDIANAPOLIS — Across the country this weekend, pro-abortion rights groups rallied to defend Roe Vs. Wade including in front of the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis.

Chants like “my body my choice” were yelled and several speakers discussed what pro-abortion rights advocates can do to have their voices heard.

The rally at the statehouse was one of several other taking place across the country all at the same time of the day. The rallies are in response to the leaked Supreme Court opinion document signaling the landmark Roe Vs. Wade decision could be overturned.

If that decision is made getting an abortion would become illegal in some states.

One of the speakers at the rally was Katie McHugh an OBGYN and abortion provider. She said if Roe vs. Wade is overturned, providers like her will have even more of a fight on their hands moving forward.

"The vast majority of people who decide on abortion are already parents," McHugh said. “So, they are using abortion to take better care of the children they have. This restriction of abortion does not support families it harms them."

She added that a ban on abortion could be harmful to some of her patient’s health.

"When people are forced to continue pregnancies that are not advised from a medical standpoint and are not wanted from a personal standpoint the health care of the patient will suffer," McHugh said.

No counter-protesters were present at Sunday’s rally. Indiana Right To Life, an anti-abortion group that believes everyone deserves to be born sent the following statement when the document was initially leaked.

“If the Politico report is true, and it bears out in the final ruling, this will be a monumentally historical moment that demonstrates how far we’ve evolved since 1973 in medical science, compassion for unborn babies, and support for pregnant mothers." IRTL president and CEO Mike Fichter said in the statement. "And, rather than judges handing down decisions about unborn life, Hoosiers will have the chance to come together to demonstrate our value for life and commitment that every person deserves to be born. In the interim, we eagerly await the Court’s own voice on the matter.”

People WRTV talked with hope all the rallies that took place across the county send a message to lawmakers both locally and in Washington.

"I hope that it sends the message of common sense and inclusivity and just compassion," Blaine Carrell said.

The final decision on Roe Vs. Wade is expected to be made by the Supreme Court in either June or July. Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has said he will address what Indiana plans to do once the final decision comes down.

For details about the organization that organized the rally click here.