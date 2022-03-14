Watch
Indiana attorney general bills state $2,300 for border trip

Darron Cummings/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2021 file photo, Indiana's attorney general Todd Rokita speaks, in Indianapolis. Indiana's attorney general took aim Friday, May 1, 2021, at Gov. Eric Holcomb's attempt to block a new law giving state legislators more authority to intervene during public emergencies declared by the governor. A lawsuit filed by the Republican governor on Tuesday, April 27, 2001, challenged the law enacted over his veto two weeks ago giving legislative leaders the power to call the General Assembly into what it calls an "emergency session." (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)
Indiana Governors Power Lawsuit
Posted at 5:48 PM, Mar 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-14 17:48:06-04

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita’s office spent at least $2,300 for his trip the U.S-Mexican border in January that included a stop at a Donald Trump rally along the way.

State records show flight, gas, rental car and hotel expenses for Rokita and two staffers for the trip during which Rokita joined several other Republican state attorneys general for a “border security briefing” with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Rokita then drove north for Trump’s Jan. 29 rally near Houston.

The state Democratic Party has called on Rokita to reimburse the state for taxpayer money spent on what it describes as a “political trip.”

