Indiana bill would ban direct contact with lions, tigers and bears

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana bill is headed to Gov. Eric Holcomb's desk that would prohibit people who own lions, tigers, bears and other animals from allowing members of the public to come into direct contact with them.

Animals covered under House Enrolled Act 1248 include lions, tigers, leopards, snow leopards, jaguars, mountain lions and bears. People would not be allowed to touch or hold the animals, and a physical barrier would need to be in place if a business allows people to take photos of animals.

The bill passed the House of Representatives on Tuesday by a 66-26 vote.

Rep. David Abbott, R-Rome City, said he hopes the bill would protect animals from harm.

“It’s going to put a signal out that we are not conducive to organizations coming in that make a profit at the safety of an animal and the fair treatment of an animal,” Abbott said.

Abbott said 11 other states currently have similar laws.

Four tigers that belonged to “Tiger King” star Joe Exotic are at the Black Pine Animal Sanctuary in northeast Indiana.

Trish Nichols, the sanctuary’s executive director, said she cried tears of joy when she heard about the bill.

“By taking this step, in the long run, it shows that we are committed to the safety of the community and the welfare of these exotic animals,” Nichols said.