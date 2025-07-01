Indiana Democrats respond to U.S. Senate passing 'One Big Beautiful Bill'

INDIANAPOLIS — After a marathon session, President Trump's 'One Big Beautiful Bill' passed in the Senate 51-50, with Vice President J.D. Vance casting the tie-breaking vote.

Indiana Republican Senators Todd Young and Jim Banks voted in favor of the bill.

Senator Young posted on X that it will "deliver the largest tax cut in history for working and middle-class Hoosiers, spur new economic growth and job creation, and increase the security and prosperity of all Americans."

Senator Banks also took to X to call this passage a "Big Beautiful Wins for Hoosiers!"

The legislation extends Trump’s 2017 tax cuts, lifts the federal tax on tips and overtime, and allocates nearly $50 billion to resume construction of the border wall. It also proposes cuts to federal spending exceeding $1.5 trillion, impacting programs including Medicaid and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO), a nonpartisan agency, has warned that these cuts would significantly affect SNAP, often referred to as food stamps, and Medicaid, two programs that thousands of Hoosiers rely on.

In response to both Indiana Senators who voted to pass this legislation, Indiana Democratic Party Chair Karen Tallian released the following statement on Tuesday, voicing frustration over the vote.

FULL STATEMENT:

Todd Young and Jim Banks once again failed Hoosiers by caving and passing Donald Trump's disastrous billionaire-first budget. This budget is the worst bill to pass the Senate in over 40 years, and it will rob Hoosiers of their health insurance, take food off the table, and kill good-paying jobs — all to line the pockets of the GOP’s billionaire donors.



This budget is an attack on working families across Indiana. Hoosier Democrats are mobilizing to hold Republicans accountable everywhere because the stakes have never been higher.



This budget is a retaliation against states that expanded Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act and will strip healthcare coverage from 230,000 Hoosiers, and lead to hospital closures in places like Logansport, Rensselaer, Portland, Sullivan, Washington, Bremen, Winchester, North Vernon, Brazil, Salem, Decatur, and Corydon. It’s shameful. Karen Tallian, Indiana Democratic Party Chair

The bill now moves to the House, where the Republicans hold a slim majority.